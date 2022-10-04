Dallas County Election Preparation on Course, Still Concerning for Some Officials

With election day just over a month away, Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price Tuesday voiced concerns about preparations by Election Supervisor Michael Scarpelllo

The supervisor said everything is on schedule, even though almost half the needed election workers are not yet confirmed for the task.

Scarpello was hired for the Dallas County job in 2020 after big election positions in other states.

In the March 2022 Dallas County primary almost a dozen polling places did not open due to staffing issues. The city of Dallas had complaints about the municipal election run by Scarpello in May 2021.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Scarpello had a presentation for Dallas County Commissioners Tuesday on plans for the upcoming general elections.

“There are some major revisions of the internal management process of how we manage poll workers,” Scarpello said. “We use, this is something fairly new, we use analytics to determine the allocations of personnel and equipment.”

Price said he had already seen the plan. He asked for updated information about staffing since raising concerns over a month ago.

“That’s the reason I’m asking you that. I met with you. I’m telling you it was flawed,” Price said.

Dallas County Democratic and Republican party leaders said issues from the primary election have been addressed.

“The steps we have taken greatly improve where we were in the primary 6 or 7 months ago so I feel comfortable we're moving in the right direction,” Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble said.

GOP Chair Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu said better communication is in place about staffing issues.

“We’re all able to work and see where we need to fill in gaps,” she said.

Dallas County’s top elected official, County Judge Clay Jenkins, said he is satisfied with preparations but concerned about the possible impact of the new state law that gives partisan poll watchers more power.

Stoddard Hajdu said the GOP wants citizens to feel their elections are fair and transparent.

“We've trained over 450 poll watchers and one of the things we've told them is we don't ever want it to be contentious,” she said.

The election supervisor praised the new warehouse and administration campus that commissioners provided on Round Table Drive near the North Stemmons Freeway.

He said the buildings improve staff training and election operations. The location will also serve as a polling place.

The party leaders said the new location also provides space to thoroughly check election gear in advance.

“They have assured us that every piece of equipment that is going out to a polling location will be tested and verified before it is packed up and sent. That is something new,” Noble said.

Commissioner Elba Garcia thanked Scarpello for the work his department has been doing.

“With all the changes that we’re having with technology, training, equipment, judges, this will get together,” Garcia said. “At least from my point of view, we are ready to give you all the tools you need to run the best election.”

Scarpello said the new law for poll watchers made people nervous but he believes improved communication with county staff and the party leaders will help avoid problems.

“I was brought in to bring major change, to modernize our office and anytime you have major change there's always a certain percentage of people uncomfortable with that change and that modernization,” Scarpello said.

Proof of whether his changes work begins with early voting Oct. 24 and the general election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11.