Dallas County Declares Racism a Public Health Emergency

A resolution sponsored by Commissioner John Wiley Price was unanimously approved on Tuesday

Dallas County Commissioners have declared racism a public health emergency, the Dallas Morning News reports.

A resolution sponsored by Commissioner John Wiley Price was unanimously approved on Tuesday.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the resolution calls on county leaders to advocate for health initiatives in black communities and encourage racial equity training.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Dallas County is one of two dozen counties across the country to make such a declaration and is likely the most populous local government to do so.

“I’m glad we don’t wait around in the civil rights movement waiting for consensus from other individuals," Price told the Dallas Morning News. "Someone has to take the initiative to continue to forge what is right.”

