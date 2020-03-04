Dallas County Community Colleges to Become ‘Dallas College,’ Pending Approval

After 54 years as a "district," Dallas' seven community colleges will soon be known simply as Dallas College.

The Dallas County Community College District, or DCCCD, board of trustees approved the name change in a resolution Tuesday. The change is pending final approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which would happen in June.

DCCCD encompasses Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland colleges. All seven have been separate colleges until this year.

"Fifty-four years of being a district is a long time, and we know it will take time and effort to fully implement the Dallas College name. Today's resolution helps officially establish the new name in the community," Board Chair Diana Flores said in a statement. "We are excited to embark on a change that helps us better fulfill our mission to transform lives and communities through higher education."

One reason for the name change was that more than 1,300 students had enough credits at different colleges for a degree, but not enough at an individual institution. DCCCD said under current rules, a student must earn at least 25% of their credits from one college, but moving forward credits from any campus would count toward a student's degree.

Dallas College will also offer the district's first bachelor's degree -- in early childhood education and teaching -- starting in August.