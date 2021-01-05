Dallas County Commissioners Court to Discuss Sock Monkey Employee Gift at Parkland Hospital

The Dallas County Commissioners meeting will look into an incident at Parkland Health and Hospital System regarding an employee gift that some found offensive.

According to the Dallas County Commissioners Court, the gift, a sock monkey, will be brought up in the meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioner John Wiley Price said several Black employees at Parkland Hospital received the "Monkey Mugs" as gifts.

Parkland CEO Dr. Fred Cerise said that the incident was taken seriously in an effort to improve race issues.