Dallas

Dallas County Commissioners Court to Discuss Sock Monkey Employee Gift at Parkland Hospital

The gift, a sock monkey, will be brought up in the meeting on Tuesday

The Dallas County Commissioners meeting will look into an incident at Parkland Health and Hospital System regarding an employee gift that some found offensive.

According to the Dallas County Commissioners Court, the gift, a sock monkey, will be brought up in the meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioner John Wiley Price said several Black employees at Parkland Hospital received the "Monkey Mugs" as gifts.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

North Richland Hills 45 mins ago

North Richland Hills Police Investigate Fatal Overnight Shooting Tuesday

Parkland CEO Dr. Fred Cerise said that the incident was taken seriously in an effort to improve race issues. 

This article tagged under:

DallasParkland Memorial Hospital in DallasDallas County Commissioners Court
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us