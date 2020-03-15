Dallas County Cancels Jury Trials Through Early May

Dallas County canceled Sunday all jury trials for county criminal, civil and justice of the peace courts through May 8 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The county said citizens who were summoned to appear at the Frank Crowley or George Allen courthouses, or a J.P. court, before May 8 should not report nor call to reschedule.

"We are taking the necessary steps to continue the justice system and keep you safe. I will extend these orders if necessary," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The county said attorneys representing people accused of crimes should check with the court managers office for next steps.

Jail cases, pleas and bond hearings will continue as usual, the county said.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote in a tweet that the city was aware of the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to cancel gatherings of 50 or more people and that the city would have more information Monday.

We are aware of the new CDC guidance, and we are discussing further restrictions on community gatherings and considering other measures in the @CityofDallas to help us fight #COVID19. We will have a formal announcement tomorrow. Until then, please practice social distancing. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) March 16, 2020

Jurors, or summoned jurors, with questions can contact Dallas County Jury Services at 214-653-3595. If individuals have questions about their summons or service at George Allen, please call 214-653-6233.