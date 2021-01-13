Dallas Council to Vote on Police ‘Bystandership' Program

Dallas city council members will consider approving a program during its meeting on Wednesday that would help teach Dallas police officers how to better police themselves.

The Active Bystandership in Law Enforcement program, called ABLE, would be run through the University of North Texas at Dallas’ Caruth Police Institute, trains officers how and when to intervene during potentially troublesome interactions with the public.

"We know now more than ever police are working hard to recognize that first responders must do a better job in intervening when necessary to prevent their colleagues from causing harm,” said BJ Wagner, Executive Director of the Caruth Police Institute.

The ABLE program will teach officers in the Dallas Police Department how to intervene successfully to prevent police misconduct, to prevent mistakes from officers, and to prevent harm to another officer when it is believed that they are struggling with their own healthcare, regardless of rank, according to Wagner.

“And if we can teach our officers to recognize when misconduct or a mistake is happening, and intervene successfully, and then protect the officer who intervened, then we can drastically reduce misconduct mistakes and harm across the communities,” Wagner said.

Wagner noted that the structure of a police force is one that requires “critical loyalty to one another." But a problem that can arise in that kind of environment, Wagner said, is that a junior officer may be less likely to tell a senior officer that they believe what they are observing is not right.

Wagner indicated that other, similar lines of work, including the airline industry and medical professionals who work in surgical settings, have also benefited from training like the ABLE program.