Dallas

Dallas Council to Hear Recommendations for Safe Return of Electric Scooters

By Larry Collins

Scooter laying on a Dallas sidewalk.
NBC 5 News

Wednesday, Dallas City Council members will get an update on the Dockless Vehicle Program which encompasses electric scooters.

Earlier this year during unrest and protests, city officials say the scooters were being used as weapons and the city had the scooters removed at the request of the Dallas Police Department. Police also cited concerns about illegal activity conducted on scooters and large groups of youth riding after hours.

Since the removal, a number of meetings have taken place with community groups and scooter companies.

Recommendations have been drafted for the return of scooters.

Recommendations for Vendors:

  • Ensure understanding of, and ability to comply with, the established hours of operation
  • Develop an equitable way to verify user age
  • Implement identification numbers on all scooters
  • Limit the number of units deployed on one block to eight (8) units per permit holder
  • Vendors participate in enforcement and user education

Recommendations for city staff:

  • Increase number of corrals
  • Vinyl stickers to educate against sidewalk riding

There is a public meeting set for Oct. 12.

This article tagged under:

Dallasrental scooters
