Dallas

Dallas council to hear priorities for May $1.25B bond

Proposed spending priorities include streets, housing, parks.

By Ben Russell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dallas city council members are set to vote Wednesday on spending priorities for the upcoming May $1.25 billion bond election.

Before the bond vote can go to voters, the council must determine how exactly that money would be spent.

The top five priorities, identified by city staff and input from council members, are:

  • Streets - $500 million
  • Parks - $284 million
  • Housing - $100 million
  • Public Safety - $95 million
  • Cultural Arts - $75 million
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The bond would help fund projects in the City of Dallas for the next five years.

The priorities, as they will be presented on Wednesday, were established after a series of public meetings late last year.

Council members will be able to suggest changes to the current bond proposals.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Amber Alert 6 hours ago

AMBER Alert discontinued for 12-year-old girl from Haltom City

Arlington 13 hours ago

50 years later, still no answers in stabbing death of Arlington woman

The final list of propositions for the May bond must be established by the end of February.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us