Dallas council to hear priorities for May $1.25B bond

Dallas city council members are set to vote Wednesday on spending priorities for the upcoming May $1.25 billion bond election.

Before the bond vote can go to voters, the council must determine how exactly that money would be spent.

The top five priorities, identified by city staff and input from council members, are:

Streets - $500 million

Parks - $284 million

Housing - $100 million

Public Safety - $95 million

Cultural Arts - $75 million

The bond would help fund projects in the City of Dallas for the next five years.

The priorities, as they will be presented on Wednesday, were established after a series of public meetings late last year.

Council members will be able to suggest changes to the current bond proposals.

The final list of propositions for the May bond must be established by the end of February.