Dallas City Council to consider $1.25 billion bond Wednesday

Council members must finalize the bond propositions on Wednesday in order to get them on the ballot for the May election

By Ben Russell

Dallas city council members will meet on Wednesday and, among the other items on the agenda, address the $1.25 billion bond vote that is planned for this May.

Council members are expected to approve the propositions that the bond would address – the categories of spending that the money would be earmarked for.

As it stands now, the biggest ticket item on the May bond ballot would be more than $516 million to pay for street projects throughout the City of Dallas. That amount represents nearly half of the entire bond package.

The second-most money - $343 million – would be allocated for parks projects in the city.

Rounding out the remaining top five dollar amounts are:

  • $95 million to pay for upgrades and construction of public safety buildings
  • $75 million to fund performing arts projects and centers
  • $73 million for various economic development projects in the city

Wednesday’s meeting is the deadline to set the ballot for the May election.

