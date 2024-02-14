Dallas City Council to consider $1.25 billion bond Wednesday

Dallas city council members will meet on Wednesday and, among the other items on the agenda, address the $1.25 billion bond vote that is planned for this May.

Council members are expected to approve the propositions that the bond would address – the categories of spending that the money would be earmarked for.

As it stands now, the biggest ticket item on the May bond ballot would be more than $516 million to pay for street projects throughout the City of Dallas. That amount represents nearly half of the entire bond package.

The second-most money - $343 million – would be allocated for parks projects in the city.

Rounding out the remaining top five dollar amounts are:

$95 million to pay for upgrades and construction of public safety buildings

$75 million to fund performing arts projects and centers

$73 million for various economic development projects in the city

Wednesday’s meeting is the deadline to set the ballot for the May election.