Dallas council members criticize Mayor Johnson's remarks at Republican National Convention

After a big night for Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on the national stage in Milwaukee, some city council colleagues Wednesday said he unfairly took credit for the city’s reduction in violent crime, calling his remarks at the Republican National Convention “political opportunism."

Johnson received a prominent stage slot, speaking for just over four minutes to delegates at the RNC on Tuesday evening, immediately preceding the introduction of Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, the vice-presidential pick for Donald Trump on the GOP ticket.

Johnson recounted his decision to switch to the Republican Party publicly last September in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal.

On Tuesday, Johnson told delegates he decided after tensions during late summer 2020 after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The Dallas City Council considered reducing the overtime budgeted for the Dallas Police Department.

Johnson said it was during that time activists showed up on his front lawn.

“When those activists tried to scare my kids, my fellow Democrats were silent,” Johnson said.

First elected in 2019, Johnson touted the city’s success in lowering the violent crime rate over the last three years.

“Dallas is viewed as America’s safest large city, and Republicans lead 11 of the top 15 safest cities,” Johnson said.

On Wednesday, three Dallas city council members criticized Johnson for taking credit for crime reduction efforts.

District 5 councilmember Jaime Resendez said he was “disappointed” by Johnson’s remarks to the RNC.

“The progress we have made in terms of public safety is the result of collaborative efforts by the entire council, not the actions of one individual,” Resendez said.

“The mayor’s attempt to take sole credit for these achievements is deceitful and self-serving.”

District 11 councilmember Jaynie Schultz, who announced Tuesday she won’t seek re-election in 2025, told NBC-5 Johnson’s remarks were “ironic given a truly nonpartisan council invested in Dallas becoming safer.”

“Using party rhetoric at the council level is divisive and not helpful at all in supporting the public safety efforts he referenced.”

District 7 councilmember Adam Bazaldua echoed the sentiments, saying Johnson has not collaborated with the 14 other councilmembers on most issues.

“Eric is the epitome of political opportunism, and that’s what we saw last night,” Bazaldua said.

With SMU political science, Matthew Wilson said it makes sense that the GOP would want someone with Johnson’s background speaking on a prominent stage to a national audience.

“Having the African-American mayor of a city as large as Dallas talk about Republican superiority on crime control issues, that’s gold for them,” Wilson said.