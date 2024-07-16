Dallas convenience store clerk gunned down during robbery

A woman is facing robbery and murder charges after she fatally shot a store clerk in Dallas last Monday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The shooting occurred at A&A Mart in the 300 block of S. Marsalis Avenue at about 5:45 a.m. on Monday, July 8, the police department said in a news release.

Police said 29-year-old Aleigha Horn walked into the convenience store and tried to steal property. During the robbery, Horn shot the store clerk, who was identified as 52-year-old Inayath Syed.

Shortly after Horn fled the store on foot, Dallas police officers caught her in the woods in the 1400 block of Seevers Avenue. She was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery of a business.

Dallas Police Aleigha Horn

Syed, who was in critical condition, was rushed to a local hospital. Dallas police said a week after the incident, they were informed that Syed died at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center from her injuries.

The police department announced on Tuesday that it will issue a new warrant for Horn in hopes of upgrading the charge to capital murder in the shooting death of Inayath Syed.

Horn is booked at the Dallas County Jail. The fatal shooting is still under investigation.

This incident took place just a few weeks after a Central Texas man was charged with capital murder for killing two gas station clerks in the Pleasant Grove and Mesquite areas 48 hours apart.