Dallas Considering the Purchase of Backup Generators to Keep Public Spaces Operational During Power Outages

After the winter storm back in February, Dallas is taking steps to keep people safer in the future.

The city proposes backup generators at one library and one recreation center in each of the 14 Dallas City Council districts.

This would provide people a warm place to go in the event of an extended power outage.

When power outages hit the city in February, even newer buildings like the Singing Hills Recreation Center could have lost power too without a backup generator.

The city is still working on how to pay for 28 backup generators.

The locations could serve as cooling stations in the summer as well if the extreme heat leads to any widespread outages.

