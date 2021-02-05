Dallas

Dallas College Awarded $10 Million Grant to Support High-Tech Career Training

The college was one of only five higher education institutions in the country selected to participate in a $145 million program

NBC 5 News

Dallas College has been awarded $10 million in workforce development funds by the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to Dallas College, the school was one of only five higher education institutions in the country selected to participate in a $145 million program to support training for key sectors of the economy.

The grant project, called "Innovative Strategies - One Workforce," focuses on areas where the college is actively building training programs in cybersecurity, information technology, advanced manufacturing, robotics, and transportation, Dallas College said.

According to Dallas College, as part of the project, the school will provide 4,000 individuals with the skills necessary to embark on high-tech careers in rapidly evolving sectors that will be central to the new economy over the next four years.

