Dallas Co. Examiners Confirm Human Remains as Missing Wylie Woman

The Wylie mother was last seen May of last year, officials say

By Brandi Smith

The human remains of a missing Wylie woman have been confirmed, officials say.

On Thursday, Mar. 31, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office announced it's identified the partial human remains found in Sachse as missing Faiza Fahad.

Faiza Fahad

Fahad was last seen on May 12, 2021, when she voluntarily left her home.

Family in Pakistan said she’d recently moved to the United States with a husband she’s since divorced and is the mother of an infant.

According to investigators, the woman's remains were found on Feb. 26 in a creek bed located in the 4500 block of Merrit Road.

Shortly after Fahad went missing, community volunteers gathered to assist Wylie Police in searching for clues and distributing fliers.

Fahad's next of kin have been notified and officials say the investigation is ongoing.

The Wylie Police Department, Sachse Police Department, Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have joined forces to identify additional information.

The cause of death has not yet been determined

