Dallas City Plan Commission advances ForwardDallas land use plan

The Dallas City Plan Commission advanced a long-range future land use plan designed to guide how and where the city grows by a 10-4 vote Thursday night.

The vote came after hours of public input and debate from the 15-member CPC and more than 8 months after ForwardDallas 2.0 was unveiled to the public.

The document has received considerable opposition from neighborhood groups across the city concerned it would lead to the end of single-family zoned neighborhoods.

District 4 CPC member Tom Forsyth said 90% of people living in single-family homes feel the plan targets their neighborhoods.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“You are enabling the very strong opposition to this plan to continue and to bring that opposition in front of the council,” Forsyth said. “I will be speaking against this plan when it’s brought before council.”

According to the city, ForwardDallas 2.0 recommends how public or private land in Dallas can be developed.

The original version of ForwardDallas was adopted in 2006.

The most recent draft was released in June and underwent additional edits on Thursday during the CPC meeting.

District 2 CPC member Joanna Hampton said the amount of edits adopted necessitated the CPC to wait until the public could review the changes before advancing it to the city council.

“It gives me pause that we’re considering moving forward a document this important for our city without having it in front of us and not allowing the public an opportunity to read the document we’re proposing to move forward,” Hampton said.

District 3 CPC member Darrell Herbert said he was ready to advance the plan to the full council.

“It is clear single-family only zoning is a relic of a discriminatory past, artificially inflating housing costs, fostering segregation and limiting our community’s potential for diversity and inclusivity,” Herbert said.

The Dallas City Council is expected to review ForwardDallas, make edits and decide on approval later this fall.