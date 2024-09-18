Dallas

Dallas City Council unanimously approves nearly $5 billion budget for 2025

The approved budget provides increased funding for first responders

By David Goins

The Dallas City Council voted 15-0 to approve the nearly $5 billion budget for the 2025 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

The $4.97 billion budget includes an operating budget of nearly $2 billion across all city departments.

Interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert's top priorities included increasing funding for the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue, along with passing the largest property tax rate reduction since 1983.

The budget provides $78 million more for first responders, with the goal of hiring 250 police officers in 2025.

Additionally, the budget calls for a $3 fee increase on all Dallas utility bills.

A councilmember amendment allowed the Skillman Southwestern Library branch to remain open for one year. The library originally was set to close in an earlier version of the budget.

“This budget is focused and mindful of every tax dollar we spend while addressing the needs of our residents and the priorities of the Dallas City Council," Tolbert said after the unanimous vote.

