Dallas City Council to Vote on Emergency Home Repair Program in Response to Winter Storms

The Dallas City Council will vote on an Emergency Home Repair Program on Wednesday.

In light of last week's severe winter storms, the City of Dallas created a plan that would allocate $2 million to organizations that will qualify low-to-moderate income homeowners for grants of up to $10,000.

The grants will be used to repair damage to their homes that occurred during the storms.

According to the City of Dallas, the organization must be able to administer case management and procure contractors.

The City of Dallas said the Eligible Repairs are:

Wall/floor removal

Sewer lines

Gas lines

Water lines and/or water damage

Roof

Electrical System

HVAC units

Plumbing fixtures including sink pipes and toilets damaged by frozen condition

Mold remediation

According to the City of Dallas, eligible participants must be homeowners within the City of Dallas, have household incomes at or below 80% of the area median income, and have experienced damage to their primary residence caused by the last week's severe storms which risks causing harm to the life, health, or safety of the occupants.

Applications will be accepted starting on Thursday, Feb. 25, the City of Dallas said.