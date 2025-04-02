Dallas City Council receives update on planning ahead of '26 FIFA World Cup

The committee organizing the effort to host the FIFA World Cup in North Texas next year said Monday it expects up to a $2.1 billion impact from hosting nine games along with the International Broadcast Center in Dallas.

The update to the Dallas City Council on Wednesday comes four weeks after FIFA named the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center as the host site for 2,000 international journalists during the World Cup in the summer of 2026.

Monica Paul, the executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission briefed the city council on progress surrounding the selection of FIFA team base camps, along with draft plans submitted to FIFA regarding the transportation and mobility plan during the 39-day event beginning June 11, 2026.

“We submitted a draft mobility plan to FIFA this week,” Paul said. “They’ll review it and the final version will be released next March.”

“We still have to see how FIFA wants to use our rail, roads, what the various options will be getting not only teams to hotels and various venues, but ticketed fans as well. We’re responsible for transporting ticketed spectators to the venue (AT&T Stadium) on the day of.”

AT&T Stadium will host nine games, the most of any of the 16 host cities in North America, including one of the two semifinal games on July 14, 2026.

In addition, five cities in North Texas have been identified for training and base camps for visiting teams.

Those locations include Dallas Baptist University, Toyota Stadium in Frisco, The University of Dallas in Irving, UNT in Denton and TCU in Fort Worth.

Host cities will learn which teams will arrive in their region when the 48-team draw is conducted in December.

City Manager Kim Tolbert emphasized to council members there is still significant and on-going work as the event nears to engage with Dallas area small businesses.

“We’ve got to ensure there are opportunities open for our local businesses,” Tolbert said. “That’s a piece we’re still working through.”

Paul added that the city will host an event on June 11 to mark one year out until the start of the World Cup.

Next up, Dallas' host city poster, will be released on April 17. Each of the 16 host cities in North America have their own unique poster, half of which have already been released.