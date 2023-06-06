The Dallas City Council District 3 run-off Saturday between Joe Tave and Zarin Gracey is the only seat yet to be decided after the May 2023 Dallas elections.

The last day for early voting was Tuesday.

The run-off will replace term-limited City Councilman Casey Thomas.

In May, Kathy Stewart won the District 10 seat being vacated by City Councilman Adam McGough, who was also term-limited.

Mayor Eric Johnson was unopposed in May voting, along with North Dallas Council Member Cara Mendelsohn. All the other incumbents were re-elected.

Thomas held an appreciation event Tuesday at a senior wellness center on Camp Wisdom Road.

Thomas said opening that center is one accomplishment of which he is most proud, along with an equity policy he championed, that he said will benefit future leaders.

“I think District 3 is better now than it was eight years ago. We’ve got foundational things in place. We’ve got policy focused on equity and that policy is going to create more opportunity, especially about economic development and growth,” Thomas said.

Far Southwest Dallas District 3 includes big new warehouses along Interstate 20 along with new residential areas and established neighborhoods in the Red Bird area.

It is one part of Dallas that still has room to grow.

“But what happens is the leadership will begin to pay more attention to the money people and the developments,” Tave said.

Tave was defeated by Thomas in past elections. He said he has been busy doing things like taking voters to polling places.

Tave has far less campaign money than his opponent but said he was asked to run by supporters who count on him to stand by residents and not big contributors.

“I don’t have the luxury of tens of thousands of dollars and all these big-time politicians. I’ve got to hit the pavement and work and convince people I am the best choice and I will do the best job for the citizens,” Tave said.

Candidate Zarin Gracey said his work as an executive pastor at Concord Church would combine well with public service as a city council member.

“In many cases, I’m doing ministry work still. I just have a larger congregation,” Gracey said.

But Gracey also enjoys the endorsement of Thomas after Gracey’s work as a city employee and Thomas's advisor.

“I’ve worked in City Hall for 16 years in areas of purchasing, economic development, the budget office, the controller’s office,” Gracey said. “From day one I can actually get to work and get going.”

Thomas said that is one of the reasons he supports Gracey to take his place.

“We need someone who can hit the ground, move forward. And Zarin Gracey can do that,” Thomas said.

Tave said he is still a better choice.

“It’s a David and Goliath type situation,” Tave said.

Election Day voting centers are open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.