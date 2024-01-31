Dallas City Council 2024 bond recommendation reduces affordable housing, boosts parks

Dallas has expensive problems and after months of debate, the Dallas City Council's plan to fix them left some people disappointed Wednesday.

The city plans a $1.25 billion bond referendum in May to tackle a $14 billion needs inventory.

Streets got the biggest share of the allocation recommendations in straw votes followed by parks but support for affordable housing was slashed.

The city council's recommendations came after more than two hours of passionate public speakers.

“Picture the smile of a kid that knows they finally have a place to call home. You can make that smile happen,” affordable housing supporter Robert Atwood said.

A Dallas Housing Coalition sought $200 million to support more affordable housing in a city where housing costs have been soaring.

Dallas city staff recommended $100 million for housing.

“I am disappointed that we have such a low number on housing but in the spirit of compromise I’m willing to work here,” City Council Member Chad West said.

It is still the largest amount of borrowed Dallas bond money ever specified for affordable housing.

“This is a lot of money and I feel like I’m giving keys to a Corvette to a new driver and I just want to make sure that we’ve got guard rails,” City Council Member Paula Blackmon said.

Staff recommended $284 million for parks and recreation. Mayor Eric Johnson supported a Parks Coalition that sought $350 million.

Park supporters lined up at the meeting for projects including $30 million at the Dallas Zoo to match private contributions, which would help remove an old mono-rail and replace it with new exhibits.

“We believe in it and we believe this project is your best shot at making transformational change,” Former Dallas Park Board Chairman Bobby Abtahi said.

City council members agreed that bad streets deserve the largest $500 million share of bond money but they reduced the housing money to $61 million.

“We’re not sitting here in the City of Dallas not doing anything for housing and I take a little offense to that because we do have programs,” Council Member Carolyn King Arnold said.

The final straw vote also removed the staff’s recommendation of $28 million for needed City Hall repair and added $75 million in discretionary allocations for City Council Members.

“There is a guarantee if we’re leaving it up to the discretion of 15 different members in the 11th hour to figure out what is most important to them, not what we’ve been hearing from the public,” Councilman Adam Bazaldua said.

Councilman Tennell Atkins said the discretionary money in past bond referendums helped accomplish projects that neighbors wanted.

“If I had no reallocation, those projects would still be sitting on the shelf,” Atkins said.

Information technology also received $5 million for capital investment after strong remarks from Council Member Cara Mendelsohn.

“Every other thing we do does not matter if IT fails and if you guys have not learned that yet, if you do not include money for IT, when it goes down, it is your fault because you know. You have heard it over and over again. We’ve actually experienced it, it is unbelievable to me that we’re not putting money into this,” Mendelsohn said.

The final vote on allocations and projects for a May bond referendum is February 14th and then voters would have to approve to borrow all that money.