Dallas

Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso Calls it Quits a Week Before Job Review

He told the mayor and City Council on Thursday that he will retire next month

By Everton Bailey Jr, The Dallas Morning News

Liesbeth Powers, The Dallas Morning News

Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso says he will retire on Feb. 28.

This comes nearly a week before the City Council was expected to give him his latest performance review, which has been delayed twice in five months.

In an email to Mayor Eric Johnson and the City Council on Thursday, Caso said he was retiring to spend more time with his family and to pursue other unidentified interests.

Click here to read more on Caso's statement and retirement from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

