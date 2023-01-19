Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso Calls it Quits a Week Before Job Review

Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso says he will retire on Feb. 28.

This comes nearly a week before the City Council was expected to give him his latest performance review, which has been delayed twice in five months.

In an email to Mayor Eric Johnson and the City Council on Thursday, Caso said he was retiring to spend more time with his family and to pursue other unidentified interests.

