Dallas Church Hosts Exhibit Highlighting Victims of Racial Injustice

On Thursday morning an army of volunteers in red t-shirts put up tents and tables and hung photos in the parking lot of Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church. They make up an exhibit called 'Images That Change the Narrative: Stories Behind the Faces'.

"Images and pictures have always been used in this fight for our civil rights," Golden Gate Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Vincent T. Parker said. "They're all Black... they all suffered unjustly... and they were just normal, regular people."

Some of the photos are local, familiar faces like Botham Jean, and Atatiana Jefferson.

"Oh my God, yes," volunteer Yolanda Henderson said as she carefully wiped down Jefferson's smiling photo. "That's senseless. It's totally senseless."

The exhibit includes 130 photos. There is a QR code for an accompanying audio narrative of the stories behind the faces. It's Henderson's job to keep the images clean and shiny. "It hurts," Henderson said choking back tears. "It is too many. We gotta push on."

The exhibit includes a space to sit and contemplate and pray.

"But prayer ought to lead to action," Parker said. "Just as these people were doing their ordinary lives, we in our ordinary lives can make a difference, wherever we are."

The exhibit runs through the end of November and it's free. It's open Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. The church is located at 1101 Reverend CBT Smith Street, Dallas, Texas 75203.