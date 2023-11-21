Dallas Children's Advocacy Center launches ‘Holiday of Hope' toy drive

The Dallas Children's Advocacy Center hopes you can help give the children they serve a happy holiday.

Their annual 'Holiday of Hope' toy drive aims to provide clothing, toys, books, and blankets for the 2,000 children they serve.

"Holiday of Hope is a time when we can provide families just a little bit of holiday cheer," Dallas Children's Advocacy Center Chief Program Officer Madeline Reedy said. "One of the biggest blessings we can do is to make sure every kid smiles during this time, instead of worrying about why they were originally coming to our center."

The Dallas Children's Advocacy Center helps children who are referred there through the criminal justice system because they have been victims of or witnessed child abuse or violent crime. This year, the center has 2,000 children on its holiday wish list.

"I hate that even one kid goes through any kind of trauma," Reedy said. "But the fact that 2,000 of them found the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center and know that they're going to get healing and hope here; that makes me really happy."

The Dallas Children's Advocacy Center relies on cash donations and corporate and community toy drives to fill the need. Once donations are in, volunteers set up a free room at the center for parents and guardians to shop for their children.

"There are tons of families who are dealing with this at the holiday season," Reedy said. "So we're very lucky that we get the opportunity to see these families and to provide some cheer and some holiday magic at this time."

If you would like to help, there is an Amazon Wish List, a Target Gift Registry, and an HDI wholesaler list with needed donation items.

Donations for the Holiday of Hope toy drive are due by December 8. For more information, click here.