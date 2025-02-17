Dallas

Girl, 6, killed in Dallas in hit-and-run Sunday, search for driver ongoing

Dallas police say the driver of a white Acura MDX hit a 6-year-old girl in the street and then took off

By Sophia Beausoleil

An Acura MDX recorded on surveillance video that police say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.
Dallas Police Department

A 6-year-old girl was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas Sunday night, police say.

According to a statement from Dallas police, at about 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, officers were called to a hit-and-run crash involving a child on the 5900 block of Belt Line Road.

Dallas police said a driver headed westbound in a newer model, white Acura MDX when they struck the girl in the street.

Officers said the driver of the SUV pulled into an adjacent parking lot before leaving without providing any assistance.

The car was last seen headed west on Belt Line Road.

The child was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to police. Because of the child's age, police said they're not releasing her name.

Dallas police are asking the public for information about the car and driver. People can contact Det. Kyle Land at kyle.land@dallaspolice.gov or phone 214-671-0014.

