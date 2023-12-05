Dallas child care expansion plan to allow home daycare businesses in residential neighborhoods

Dallas plans to promote access to childcare for working families with a very big change in zoning rules.

It would allow small home daycare businesses in residential neighborhoods all around the city.

The Dallas City Council Quality of Life Committee endorsed the plan Tuesday that was recommended by city staff after a lengthy review at lower levels of city government.

“We are thinking that they are part of a complete neighborhood situation where you have to have services to help the neighborhood be stable,” Assistant Dallas Planning Director Andreea Udrea said. “We have a lot of kids in the City of Dallas and not enough daycare to ensure they have a place to be cared for while their parents are working.”

The city report cited US Census data that shows 90,000 Dallas children are eligible for daycare with only 35,000 slots.

An example of existing Dallas childcare is the Willow Montessori Academy on Empire Central Drive near Dallas Love Field.

The business is in a location zoned for business with a parking lot for parents and employees. There is a wide driveway for pick up and drop off.

“We do have a waiting list right now and we also look forward to expanding,” Manager Neha Verma said.

Willow Montessori has a limit of 50 children now.

Verma said new families moving to Dallas also increase demand.

“And the families are going back to the offices now. The people are asking for them to come in person to work. Working from home is not an option anymore. So yes, people are looking for childcare more and more,” she said.

A map comparison in Tuesday’s report showed how adding residential areas would greatly increase potential locations for child care.

“And as we try to build our workforce and provide economic mobility, this is certainly something we need to consider, care close to home. It also gives some people the opportunity to run a small business from their home,” City Council Member Gay Donnell Willis said.

But city council members also asked whether the businesses in residential streets could cause problems with traffic and parking.

City officials said that state law limits home daycare to just 12 children and the businesses would be operated by licensed operators in owner-occupied homes.

City rules forbid parking in front yards and could regulate some other neighborhood concerns.

Udrea said the small daycare centers would not have the same traffic as schools.

“They have drop off and pick up all day long. It may be a very quick 15-minute situation,” she said.

She said market demand would likely not support many daycare locations in any single neighborhood.

Dallas City Council Member Jaynie Schultz said she serves on a Dallas County Commission that has been pursuing childcare expansion options.

She said this option is fantastic.

“I can tell you the entire childcare community in Dallas is elated by this news,” Schultz said.

Verma said Willow Montessori would not be threatened by the additional competition since there is plenty of demand.

But the new locations may have trouble finding qualified staff.

"Yes, it is really hard getting certified teachers. It is really hard sometimes. But, we are on top of it here," she said.

The full Dallas City Council is scheduled to vote on the committee endorsement for residential neighborhood child daycare on Dec. 13.

As the population ages, Dallas officials said senior adult daycare would also be allowed in neighborhoods under the new plan, with separate locations, all covered under state regulations.