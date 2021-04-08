COMING UP: Dallas Chief to Speak Thursday After Murder Charges Dropped Against Former Officer

Chief of Police Eddie Garica is expected to speak at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday; live video will appear in the player above at that time.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia will make a public statement Thursday, a day after a former officer who was arrested on capital murder charges was freed and the charges against him were dropped when prosecutors said there wasn't enough evidence to go forward.

Former officer Bryan Riser had been accused of ordering three men, Kevin Kidd, Emmanuel Kilpatrick and Jermon Simmons, to kill Albert Douglas and Lisa Saenz in 2017.

During a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, Dallas County Criminal Court Judge Audrey Moorehead agreed with prosecutors for the Dallas County District Attorney's Office and said there was insufficient evidence against Riser to support a probable cause in the case.

Dallas police said Wednesday they respect the judge's decision, but that they followed the legal process and presented two probable cause affidavits to a district judge for review and that sufficient probable cause was found at that time.

"The detectives assigned to this investigation are committed to seeing justice being served for the victims and their families and we fully support their efforts. The investigation remains open and ongoing," Dallas police said.

When he was released Wednesday afternoon, Riser made a brief statement to the media before getting into a car and leaving.

“This department I used to love and respect, they have disrespected me," Riser said. "They've embarrassed me and they've embarrassed my family all over make-believe lies. I was 100% innocent from the get-go. I just want to go be with my family."

In a statement, police also said Riser's termination was not solely based on the criminal investigation but for administrative violations.

Should more evidence be obtained in the case, it could once again move forward.

"This does not mean the investigation is closed. We look forward to continuing our work with the Dallas Police Department on this or any other cases that are investigated in the city of Dallas," Dallas County District Attorney Jon Creuzot said.