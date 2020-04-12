Dallas Chef Shows How to Make Herb-Crusted Steak and Potatoes

Chef Luke Rogers from Savor in Klyde Warren Park walks us how to make herb-crusted steak and potatoes with green beans and pickled red onions.

Following is his recipe for the dish.

For the steak:

1 each beef tenderloin — 7 oz filet or your choice

1 oz vegetable oil for searing

For the herb crust:

1 oz olive oil

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp chopped rosemary

1 tsp Italian dry herbs

1/2 tsp yellow mustard

1/4 tsp salt and pepper

Mix all ingredients and spread evenly on the steak.

For the pan gravy:

1 tsp minced shallots or onion

4 oz beef stock

1oz red wine

Directions:

Heat skillet to smoking point, and then add oil in pan, sear steak and flip over to sear again, roast in oven to desired temperature (120F internal temperature is my personal favorite).

Take out skillet from the oven, remove steak and let rest.

Add shallots to skillet, then red wine (it will flare up) and then add beef stock, let reduce by half. Taste for flavor and you’re golden. If it’s salty add a little water to dilute it.

For the potatoes:

4 oz diced red potatoes

1 oz Parmesan grated

1 oz diced jalapeño

1 oz pickled red onions

Salt and pepper to taste

2 oz olive oil or butter

Directions:

Blanch potatoes for 5 minutes in boiling water, toss in butter and roast in oven at 350F until crisp on the outside and soft inside, then toss with Parmesan and jalapenos.

For the pickled red onions:

1 quart red wine vinegar

1 medium red onion

1/2 cup pickling spice

1 tbsp salt

Directions:

Mix the pickling spice, salt and red wine vinegar together, bring to a boil. Strain off the spices.

Slice red onion 1/16th of an inch thick — a thin julienne cut.

Put red onion in a sealable, oven safe container and pour pickling liquid over the red onions and seal tight. Keep in fridge over night.

For the green beans:

3 oz green beans

1 oz butter or olive oil

1 tsp onion or shallots minced

1 oz cooked bacon, chopped

4 each grape tomatoes, sliced in half

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Blanch green beans in boiling water, just to bright green in color, saute in butter with shallots, grape tomatoes and bacon, season to taste.