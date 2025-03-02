The NCA national cheerleading championships were back on at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Sunday – 24 hours after the event was evacuated in a scene of panic and confusion.

Saturday the competition was postponed after police say a fight between parents caused a stampede that left 10 people injured.

Sunday these cheer teams say they’re trying to put it behind them and finish strong.

Sunday afternoon was all smiles and celebrations outside the convention center where cheer teams and their families anxiously awaited their turn to compete.

They told NBC 5 that this kind of stress was welcome after a day of much more serious concern.

“To be separated from your child and not know if they’re safe or okay, was absolutely pandemonium,” said Zakiya Del Orbe, a parent and team supervisor with New Jersey Stingray Allstars Cheer.

On Saturday, thousands of cheerleaders and parents ran for their lives from the NCA competition as rumors spread of a possible active shooter.

Dallas police later said no shots were fired – instead, a fight between parents caused a stampede, leaving 10 people with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Stingray Allstars from New Jersey were about to take the floor when the panic broke out.

“And then chaos erupted, and the next thing I knew with my team I was like girls, hold each other’s hands, we’ve got to get out of dodge,” said Carter Kelly, a coach with the New Jersey Stingray Allstars.

As the center was evacuated, coaches and their teams hid under nearby bridges and in parking garages until getting the all-clear.

“It was absolutely scary,” said Del Orbe.

“We are here despite all the odds yesterday to bring that title back home to New Jersey,” said Kelly.

Kelly said the Stingray program was reigning national championships in the senior division of the 4.2 competition.

On Sunday the tournament continued, and NBC 5 crews saw an increase in warning signs advising people that no weapons would be allowed in the convention center.

Cheerleaders said after Saturday’s scare, they were grateful just to get back on the mat.

“We’re so glad we’re all together and we got this today,” said some cheerleaders. “Let’s go Rays!”

In a statement on Sunday, NCA organizer Varsity Spirit said:

“Yesterday, The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center was evacuated as a precaution based on reports of a safety concern and NCA security officials immediately began working with the Dallas Police Department to quickly investigate. This incident stemmed from an altercation between two attendees and led to confusion and several injuries. Thankfully, none of those were life-threatening. We want to thank the Dallas Police Department for their help assessing and controlling the situation as well as the first responders who assisted those impacted. The NCA All-Star competition resumed this morning, and athletes will be competing through the end of the event this evening. We thank our athletes, coaches, staff, spectators and Dallas emergency response officials for their support and look forward to finishing this event strong later today.”