Dallas Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With Parade Along Historic Jefferson Boulevard

The annual Cinco de Mayo parade in Dallas brought crowds of people to Oak Cliff this weekend.

The parade route was along historic Jefferson Boulevard, where several people lined up early Saturday morning to watch floats and marchers. Rachel Garcia moved to Dallas about a year and a half ago and said this was a way to get to know her new community.

“I think Oak Cliff does parades really well,” Garcia said. “Going to these local parades is something we look forward to every year.”

May 5 commemorates the Battle of Puebla fought between the Mexican army and French in 1862. Joaquin Solis of Dallas said he spends Cinco de Mayo with his family every year.

“I think it’s a very important day for Mexican history, and I’m glad it’s recognition elsewhere in the U.S.,” Solis said.

Zenobia Womack of Lancaster visited Oak Cliff on Saturday with her family.

“Just celebrate, you know? Different culture, you know? Doesn’t have to ours. Just, why not? We’re all people joined together,” Womack said.

There was no admission for the parade, though donations were accepted. They will benefit the Oak Cliff Coalition for Arts and educational programs.