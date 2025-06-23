Walk into NorthPark Center in Dallas and the shop windows aren't the only windows to peer inside. The walkways are dotted with colorful and creative tiny homes for Dallas CASA's 30th Annual Parade of Playhouses.

"What this entire event symbolizes is what we want for children," Dallas CASA CEO Kathleen LaValle said. "We want them to be in safe homes. We want them to be protected. We want to restore their sense of childhood."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Dallas CASA helps find and train court-advocate volunteers to look after the best interests of children in the foster care system who have been neglected or abused.

"You are very focused on the future of this child," LaValle said. "You are identifying solutions to help lead a child out of that traumatic place they're in. You're not focused on the past. You're not an investigator. You really are looking to help this child feel that they're not lost or forgotten."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Each playhouse is a reminder that not all children have a safe loving home. While NorthPark visitors can buy $5 raffle tickets to win one of the 10 themed playhouses on display, that's not the main purpose for the exhibit.

"What this event does is raise awareness about the opportunity to become a volunteer advocate to really make a difference, and have an impact in the life of child victim of abuse or neglect," LaValle said.

"It's a small commitment that makes a difference in some young kids' lives," Dallas CASA volunteer Russ McFadden said. "You can't change the world, but you can try to make some little improvements, and there's such a big need out there for these kids!"

Dallas CASA is looking for several hundred volunteers. Information about volunteering can be found online.

The Parade of Playhouses exhibit and raffle run through Sunday, June 29, at NorthPark Center.