Dallas Businessman Ken Dunn Killed in Plane Crash in Northern California

Ken Dunn, the co-founder of Dallas-based commercial real estate investment firm Rainier Companies, has died in a plane crash near Lake Tahoe.

According to a statement by Rainier Companies, the plane, a Bombardier CL 600 jet, crashed shortly after 3 p.m. on July 26.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash occurred during a seemingly routine landing at the Truckee-Tahoe Airport in Northern California.

"The Rainier family is deeply saddened by the loss of its co-founder, partner and friend," Rainier President and CEO Danny Lovell said. "Our most heartfelt sympathies go to Ken's family during this unbelievably difficult time. He will be terribly missed."

Dunn earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Louisiana State University and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Arkansas

He began his career in banking in 1982 as a commercial loan officer with First National Bank in New Orleans and BancTexas in Dallas.

From 1989 to 1993, Dunn served at the Executive Vice President of The Hampton Real Estate Group, responsible for asset management of a portfolio with a market value in excess of $1 billion.

Starting in 1993, Dunn was been involved in real estate transactions totaling more than $3 billion in value, including multi-family, office, retail, hotels and skilled nursing facilities.

Dunn founded Rainier Capital Management alongside co-founder Tim Nichols in 2003, creating a platform for real estate investment and a home to transact business.

Since its founding, Rainier has closed in excess of $2.5 billion of investment assets and currently has an operating portfolio valued at more than $1.6 billion, Rainier Companies said.