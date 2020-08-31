Dallas Business Owner Saves Toddler From Carjacker

A Dallas business owner is being called a hero for saving the life of a two-year-old girl.

Cody Hand, owner of Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ on Market Center, helped save the child from a carjacker.

According to Hand, a delivery driver for Uber Eats left her baby in the car as she picked up an order when a thief attempted to steal the vehicle.

Hand said they used a tracking app to chase down the carjacker, who ran out of gas at a CVS on Jefferson Boulevard in Oak Cliff.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and has not been located at this time.

The baby girl was unharmed and reunited with her mother.