Dallas

Dallas Business Owner Saves Toddler From Carjacker

Cody Hand, owner of Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ on Market Center, helped save the child from a carjacker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Dallas business owner is being called a hero for saving the life of a two-year-old girl.

Cody Hand, owner of Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ on Market Center, helped save the child from a carjacker.

According to Hand, a delivery driver for Uber Eats left her baby in the car as she picked up an order when a thief attempted to steal the vehicle.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 4 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 2 hours ago

Triple-Homicide: Man Calls Police, Claims to Have Killed His Family, Dallas Police Say

Hand said they used a tracking app to chase down the carjacker, who ran out of gas at a CVS on Jefferson Boulevard in Oak Cliff.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and has not been located at this time.

The baby girl was unharmed and reunited with her mother.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us