In honor of International Women's Day on Friday, an all-woman owned business in Dallas is offering a special opportunity for a new profile pic.

Wildlike, a piercing and jewelry shop on Oak Lawn Avenue is offering free, professional headshots on a first come first serve basis. They are bringing in a professional photographer and encouraging anyone who would like to revamp their LinkedIn profile or resume with an expressive new headshot, to come.

Walk ups are welcome and no purchase is required.

International Women’s Day is aimed at celebrating the economic, social and political achievements of women.

The salon is encouraging uniqueness so instead of covering up tattoos or piercings, they're telling everyone to come as they are.

The free photo shoot runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today.