Dallas Business, Damaged in Tornado, to Reopen Monday

A nearly 70-year-old Dallas business, mostly destroyed by last month's tornado, is re-opening Monday morning.

Employees at North Haven Gardens spent Sunday prepping poinsettias, flowers and Christmas trees for customers.

The store manager said he's thankful for the support, and he hoped for a big turnout.

Earlier this month, the store held a three-day survivor sale, selling everything for half the price.

Since then, crews have been busy cleaning up, after the tornado ripped up greenhouses and offices.

"It's been a long road. It's been a lot of cleanup and a lot of demolition to get to this point. We took down every building that we had, except for one small building. And we're beginning the re-growth process," store manager Mark Black said.

Doors open Monday at 9 a.m.

The store manager said it'll be closed Thanksgiving, but open again the day after, and that's when holiday business really ramps up.