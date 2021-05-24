The Dallas Department of Sanitation Services says delays with bulk and brush collection should end this month.

The sanitation department said "extremely heavy spring set-out volumes" overwhelmed crews for months following the February winter storm.

"During April's collections, 31,269 tons were collected as opposed to 16,000 tons the month before. April 2021 volumes even surpassed the April 2020 volume we saw last year when stay-at-home orders were first implemented," the department said in a news release. "For comparison, April 2018 and 2019 collections averaged 16,570 tons. We believe that the increased volumes are primarily due to the February freeze's impact, which has led to a large set out of dead vegetative debris."

The sanitation department said they added 10 contractor crews in March and another 20 in April to complete the collections. They said they are currently operating 31 contractor crews up to 7 days a week.

The department has published a map, which can be found here, showing the estimated completion of pickups.

Officials expect to return to a regular collection schedule for week 1 of June, which begins on Monday, June 7.