Dallas Buildings Bathed in Blue Monday to Bring Awareness to Child Abuse

Buildings in downtown Dallas will be lit blue Monday night to help raise awareness about child abuse.

April is child abuse prevention month and the blue lights are part of a month-long event. Earlier in the day Monday, Dallas CASA and the Child Abuse Prevention Coalition held their annual event to remember the young lives lost to abuse and neglect in Dallas County and to honor the social workers trying to bring an end to child abuse.

Honorio Barrientos, with Dallas CASA, said child abuse happens every day in North Texas and that one victim of child abuse is too many.

"It's more than what anybody should expect in our community. We need to be protecting our most vulnerable citizens and those are the children," Barrientos said, adding that seven children have died of abuse or neglect this year in Dallas County.

Barrientos said adults should get involved in their communities and watch for signs a child is being abused. Some signs include a child being quieter than normal, frequently having unexplained bruises, spending time alone, or if they are dirty and uncared for.

Any suspected abuse should be reported to the authorities.

Statewide, in 2022, 182 Texas children died from abuse or neglect.