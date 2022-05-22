Dallas Blood Stem Cell Registration Drive Held for Boy Battling Cancer

Dozens of people turned up Sunday to support a four-year-old boy battling cancer.

At first glance, Dak Lopez looks like a typical four-year-old.

“He’s full of life, full of energy. He loves being at the beach, he loves being outdoors. So fishing is his thing,” says Dak’s dad Adam Lopez.

Lopez says his son was diagnosed in April and has already undergone one round of chemo.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“He’s in remission right now. But doctors say, since he has an aggressive form of leukemia, they do expect that he’ll relapse,” said Lopez.’

Several people got their cheeks swabbed at an event held at Brother Bill’s Helping hand in Dallas.

It was part of a Blood Stem Cell Registration Drive to raise awareness for an urgent need of donors.

DKMS and Brother Bill's Helping Hand partnered together to register people as life-saving donors.

There are fewer minorities in the global donor pool, so it’s harder for Hispanic patients, like Dak, to find a perfect match.

“We’re hoping we can find more matches through this today. And I’m hoping knowing Dak, knowing the kid he is, that would put a big smile on his face,” said Lopez.

He’s named after Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott who sent his family a special shout-out video to lift his spirits.

Dak starts his second round of chemo this week.

If you want to register as a blood stem donor you get more information and order a free swab kit at this link here.

Potential registrants for Dak can be anyone in good health (especially members of the Hispanic community) between the ages of 18-55.