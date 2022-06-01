Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Big Dance to Celebrate Country Music Icon Charley Pride

Charley Pride’s career spanned several decades, with some of hit greatest hits coming in the 1970’s.

Even today, Pride’s contribution to music and American history have lasted well beyond his life.

“His concerts were never boring because they were never the same," Rozene Pride said in a rare, television interview with NBC 5. "We never knew what he was going to do or what he was going to sing."

His widow, Rozene, now spends her days remembering the talented icon her husband came to be. She isn’t the only one celebrating his life though. On Saturday, June 4, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre will host The BIG Dance: A Boot Scootin’ Boogie hometown salute to Charley Pride.

The couple lived many years in Dallas, calling the city their adoptive home. The two are even part owners in the Texas Rangers.

“We are so honored," Mrs. Pride said. "He would have been so honored. We just love the Dallas Black Dance Theatre. They are just so talented."

The two were faithful supporters of the DBDT for decades. Mrs. Pride is an honorary co-chair of the performance that will celebrate the closing of the Theatre’s 45th anniversary season.

DBDT is the largest and oldest professional dance company in Dallas and is the fourth largest Black dance company in the United States.

She said she is excited about all the performers, but one is close to her heart.

“His son, Dion, will be performing at the concert," Mrs. Pride said. "They played together quite a bit during his career. He wasn’t full time, but he would step into the band when necessary. He is such a talented musician."

The event will be a celebration of the country music icon’s contributions to American culture. He was the first Black person to be inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame in 2000, he became the best-selling performer for RCA Records since Elvis Presley, had more than 50 top 10 hits and is one of the three, Black members of the Grand Ole Opry.

Pride won the Country Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020, just months before he died.

While Mrs. Pride said that was one of the highlights of his career, she said she believes her husband had more in him.

“He probably would have said that I never finished," Mrs. Pride said. "That’s the thing, he enjoyed what he was doing, and he was still good at it. To say that he set out to finish what he started, I would say that he would probably say he wanted to accomplish more."