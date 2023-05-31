Dallas Black Dance Theatre ‘The Big Dance' Fundraiser Helps Make Classes Accessible

This Saturday, June 3, there's an event that helps expose students to the art of dance, while patrons get a chance to 'cut a rug' themselves.

'The Big Dance' is a fundraiser for Dallas Black Dance Academy classes and outreach programs. Money raised helps reduce class tuition by 40%.

"Dance is not a luxury, it's a necessity," Dallas Black Dance Academy Director Katricia Eaglin said. "Dance provides an opportunity for a person to build discipline and confidence at any age."

The Dallas Black Dance Academy teaches ballet, modern, and jazz techniques to as many as 300 students before the pandemic, and outreach to more than 2,000 DFW area students.

"I started there when I was 2 1/2," former Dallas Black Dance Academy student Dr. Nikki Longwell said.

Longwell didn't go on to be a professional dancer, but she is on a much bigger stage as Vice President of Medical Excellence Janssen Global Medical Affairs.

"People still to this day watch me stand when I'm giving a presentation and say, 'Were you a dancer?'" Longwell said. "It gave you confidence before I even knew what confidence was."

Not every student goes on to be a professional dancer. Most don't. Each student takes dance with them in their respective fields.

Academy alumni include doctors, lawyers, and business leaders.

"Along with the discipline and the confidence that dancers receive in dance, it also helps them learn how to finish. So we have a 100% graduation rate," Eaglin said. "I really want everyone to know that they are helping to develop productive members of society that are going to change the world."

The Latin-themed 'The Big Dance' is Saturday, June 3. There will be live bands and performances by Dallas Black Dance Theatre dancers.

For tickets click here.