Dallas Bishop Burns reflects on the life of Pope Francis

By NBCDFW Staff

Bishop Edward Burns, Diocese of Dallas.
Edward J. Burns, Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, met members of the media Monday afternoon to offer reflections on Pope Francis's life and pontificate and discuss the local Church’s response in this time of mourning.

Pope Francis, a reformer who rattled the Catholic Church's conservatives and inspired some progressives, has died at 88 years old. He battled a series of health issues before his death.

His cause of death was a stroke that prompted irreversible heart failure, according to a death certificate issued by the Vatican. The Vatican said that Francis' body will likely be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday morning to allow his worshippers to pay their respects.

His successor will be chosen by the College of Cardinals during an upcoming conclave.

Earlier in the afternoon, Burns honored Pope Francis's life, legacy, and pastoral leadership with a special mass at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Ross Avenue.

Tributes have poured in from around the world, with heads of state offering their condolences.

Pope FrancisDallas
