Dallas Begins Community Conversation Series Discussing Black Lives Matter

A Black Lives Matter, three-part community conversation series hosted by the city of Dallas will begin Thursday at 11 a.m.

The City of Dallas's Office of Equity and the Dallas Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation (TRHT) organization is hosting the virtual event, which discusses the topics of racial equity, justice and inequality.

The event is expected to last about 90 minutes.

"This series of conversations will allow us to have a frank discussion about the history of racism and White privilege in Dallas," said Dallas City Council Member Casey Thomas said in a press release. "This is the only way Dallas will be a city that will reach its full potential."

Thomas is one of four panelists, alongside former Dallas Mavericks player Rolando Blackman, Interim Equity Officer Dr. Lindsey Wilson and Director of Regional Impact at Leadership for Educational Equity and the Co-Founder of Young Leaders Strong City, Amber Sims.

The event will also be moderated by TRHT Executive Director Jerry Hawkins.

"The Office of Equity is looking forward to the much needed three-part community conversation in collaboration with Dallas Truth, Racial Healing, & Transformation," said Dr. Wilson.

The first part of the series will be available on WebEx here with the following access code 146 168 2845.

Parts two and three of the series will be announced at a later date.