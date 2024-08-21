Dallas-based nonprofit school expands free enrollment to military spouses

Class is in session at From Ordinary to Extraordinary (F.O.T.E) in Dallas. In one working classroom, students learn haircutting and hairstyling techniques, while others perfect their mannequin manicures.

"I believe that we are all extraordinary people just living in an ordinary world," From Ordinary to Extraordinary Founder/CEO Dr. Antoria Gillon said.

Gillon started the nonprofit trade school to teach abuse survivors a skilled trade to help them become financially independent. Now, Gillon is expanding enrollment to include military spouses, who move with their spouse's assignment and face obstacles finding work because of that.

"So it's not just learning the skill," Gillon said. "It's about being able to maintain that no matter where you are."

"So being the spouse of a military veteran, at times I've had to uproot myself and my family," Deanna Cambric said. "Often."

Cambric was a student at F.O.T.E. She's now a Senior Cosmetology Instructor for the nonprofit.

"It's a dream job," Cambric said. "It gives me joy to give back what I've learned here and be able to pour into the other students what I've learned."

Students can study cosmetology, phlebotomy, medical assistant, dental assistant, MRI technician, and medical billing.

"It's 100% free. They do not have to pay," Gillon said. "If they are pregnant or have a child that's under the age of 3 years old, they do not have to pay for our program. Not only do we provide the skilled trades at no cost, we also help them to become employed or register their own biz if they want to become an entrepreneur."

"I know in the military I can be gone the next day," phlebotomy student Mireina McIntyre said. "But I will always have this with me. I could literally leave tomorrow, but I will always have what I learned here."

Gillon said the greatest thing students learn is confidence.

"It's good," Gillon said. "And so the children get to see that and they get to see their mom or dad just finding themselves and living our their purpose."

For more information about classes or how to make a donation to the nonprofit From Ordinary to Extraordinary, click here.