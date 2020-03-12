Dallas Baptist University Extends Spring Break Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Dallas Baptist University is extending spring break and moving classes online in response to coronavirus concerns, officials say.

The university will be extending spring break by one week, and all classes will resume online on March 23.

Classes are scheduled to resume in-person on April 6, officials said.

The university said it is prepared to provide classes online for a longer period of time if the coronavirus outbreak worsens.

Residential housing at DBU will remain open to students. Dining service will be available as well, but adjustments will be made to respond to coronavirus concerns.

The university has also implemented heightened cleaning for high traffic areas, including dining service locations, restrooms, and public lobbies.

All future University-sponsored academic, business, or missions-related travel is postponed through May 1 or until further notice. Any student, faculty, or staff member is required to report their travel to DBU's Student Affairs Office if they have traveled to a CDC Level 3 affected area or a state within the United States that has declared an emergency.

According to DBU officials, all university-sponsored events, conferences, and other large gatherings scheduled for the next three weeks are currently under review. Athletics competitions will continue according to the guidelines set by the NCAA.

More information about Dallas Baptist University's response to coronavirus can be found on the university's website.