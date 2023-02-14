Dallas Auto Theft Surge Includes Luxury Restaurant Diner

Auto theft is surging in Dallas and a customer at one of the city’s finest restaurants says he was caught in the wave.

Richard Gerstenberg said he took a client to dinner at Nick & Sam’s on Maple Avenue Jan. 26.

“Came out, gave the valet my ticket, waited for about 30 to 40 minutes,” he said.

Eventually, he discovered his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been stolen while they were in the restaurant.

The valet ticket he received clearly says the valet company is not responsible for loss or damage. Gerstenberg said he was disappointed that the valet company and the restaurant both declined to even help with a ride that night.

“I wanted something acknowledging, you know, we’ll help you out, we’ll at least pay for an Uber, you know, something,” he said.

Pieces of the chopped-up truck were discovered abandoned near Ennis days later by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department.

Gerstenberg, who is a private investigator, said thieves often sell parts of stolen vehicles to be used for vehicle repair.

“They don’t necessarily want to spend all this money on new parts. They look for used parts and probably, these people have contacts in salvage yards. And these parts are getting put back on somebody’s truck,” he said.

The valet company did later help Gerstenberg get surveillance video from the office building where his truck was parked, next to the restaurant.

The video shows a large SUV pulled up beside his pickup. A person got out of the SUV and into his truck, then drove away. It all happened in less than a minute.

“Auto theft can happen anywhere,” Dallas Police Officer Michael Dennis said.

Gerstenberg thought the video might help police, but the faces of people and the license tag from the SUV could not be seen. Police have identified no suspects in this case and it is unclear how thieves entered this truck.

Dennis said everyone should always lock vehicles, including valet drivers who may park them close to the front.

“Some auto thefts are as easy if they go by and the door is open, so that's the one they choose to get into,” Dennis said.

Gerstenberg said the key was returned to him by the valet people. He found the door lock and steering column parts on the pavement where the truck had been parked.

“My insurance is getting ready to renew so here’s a claim that’s out of my control,” he said.

Messages seeking comment from Nick & Sam’s Restaurant and the valet company were not returned Tuesday.

SURGING AUTO THEFT

Auto theft is on the rise in Dallas, especially in the Central Patrol area where this theft occurred.

Police records show that unauthorized use of motor vehicle cases were up 11.87% citywide in 2022 with 13,356 vehicles stolen. That is 1,417 more than the year before.

So far in 2023, through Monday, UUMV was up only slightly citywide, .51%. But in the Central Patrol District, it was up 7.48% with 273 vehicles stolen; 19 more than the same period in 2022.

Dennis said thieves take vehicles for many reasons. Sometimes to get parts; sometimes just for a joyride.

“You want to make it as hard for them as you possibly can,” Dennis said.

Other vehicle theft prevention tips from Officer Dennis:

Never leave a vehicle running and unattended in cold or hot weather to warm up or cool down.

Never leave valuables in sight in your vehicle.

Use anti-theft devices like alarms, kills switches and highly visible steering lock devices.

Know your vehicle identification number and have the VIN etched on windows and wheels to deter theft and increase the chance they can be returned.

Keep your license plate number handy to quickly share with police in the event of a vehicle theft.

Keep insurance information available.

This story was the result of a viewer tip from one of Gerstenberg's relatives. You can share stories online here.