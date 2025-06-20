Dallas Arts District to light up downtown with annual PRIDE Block Party

Art, culture, and community are coming together to celebrate pride in a big way on Friday night in the Dallas Arts District.

The city is marking LGBTQ+ Pride with its signature PRIDE Block Party, the largest Pride celebration in Downtown Dallas.

The free event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight at multiple locations and museums across the district.

Since launching in 2018, the PRIDE Block Party has grown considerably, with tens of thousands expected to celebrate on Friday.

With Pride events nationwide facing cancellations or cutbacks, organizers say they want to remain a champion of the LGBTQ+ community. They say it’s a celebration of inclusion, seen through the lens of the arts.

"The most important message is kindness. And whether that is, it's kindness human to human,” said Lily Cabatu Weiss, executive director of the Dallas Arts District. "It is important not just to say that this is a pride block party, but that we truly believe that our LGBTQ+ community is important to the fabric of Dallas."

Here’s a rundown of the night’s events:

Dallas Arts District / Community Stage at Harwood and Flora Streets

Live acts from Kamica King, Cassie Nova’s storytime, Uptown Players, Bruce Wood Dance Dallas, Round-Up Saloon dancers, Dezi 5 Entertainment, Bleach & Friends Fashion Finale

Community muralist Ebony Lewis

Crow Museum of Asian Art (2010 Flora Street, 6–11 pm)

Exhibitions include The Shogun’s World: Japanese Maps, Anila Quayyum Agha: Let One Bird Sing, and Cecilia Chiang: Don’t Tell Me What to Do.

From 6–9 pm in Gallery 3, guests can collaborate on glowing, cut‑paper designs inspired by Agha’s work, a message on amplifying marginalized voices

Dallas Museum of Art (6–11 pm)

Kiki Ball by United Black Ellument

museum tours, sketching, and art‑making stations

Country line dance classes at 9 p.m.

Film screenings

Nasher Sculpture Center (6 pm–midnight)

Live musical performances by Cure for Paranoia, DJ Natural High, Bleach & Friends

Moving screening on the lawn of Love Simon

Exhibitions Generations: 150 Years of Sculpture and Otobong Nkanga: Each Seed a Body are also on view

In addition to museum programming, expect gourmet food trucks, artist booths, fashion runway shows in multiple venues, a vendor market, live music, and a mural created throughout the evening by visitors.

Planning Your Visit