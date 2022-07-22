Dallas Artist Recovering After Being Shot Twice While Jogging

Friday marks one week since a Dallas artist was shot while out for a jog. No arrests have been made.

In social media posts this week, Antonio "Tony" Lechuga says it felt like someone hit him with a bat when he was shot.

“He’s a loving kind-hearted soul,” said Gloria Lechuga, Tony’s mom.

Tony’s family members say he was jogging on the Sante Fe Trail in Old East Dallas last Friday when just a few blocks from home, he was shot twice. He flagged down construction workers for help.

“They thought he was dehydrated at first. Then, they lifted his shirt and saw he was shot,” said Cynthia Lechuga.

The workers, she says, dialed 911 and then called one of Tony’s sisters.

“When they told me on the phone I was like, ‘Not Tony,’” said Gloria Lechuga.

Tony, they say, has undergone four surgeries for two gunshot wounds to the torso. One bullet was recovered from his body.

Cynthia Lechuga says Tony doesn’t remember anything and didn’t even hear the gunshots because he had on AirPods.

“It’s not until it happens to you, to your family that you wonder, why? This is senseless,” said Gloria Lechuga.

Tony's family says they want the shooter caught so a workout doesn’t end with life-changing consequences for someone else.

Tony's art is currently on display at Love Texas Art, a gallery in Sundance Square in Fort Worth. It's hosting a fundraiser for Tony from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday.