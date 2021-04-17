Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Kicks Off Women Build

The Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity kicked off its Women Build.

The fundraiser is focused on raising money to help women pursue their dreams of home ownership.

According to Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, among the thousands of clients served each year, 69% are women head of their household.

The nonprofit has set a goal of $500,000 to help fund and build new homes, repair existing homes and support homeowner education programs.

Women Build Chair Kelly Ann Doherty, along with members of the Dallas Habitat team, recently gathered to kick off the fundraiser and beginning building a new home for client Tracey Garrison.

Garrison, a mother of two sons, has spent the past year taking Habitat's education courses and will be working alongside volunteers on her new home in the months to come.

To volunteer or learn more about the Women Build visit Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity.