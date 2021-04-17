Dallas

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Kicks Off Women Build

The fundraiser hopes to raise $500,000 to help women pursue home ownership

By Katy Blakey

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

The Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity kicked off its Women Build.

The fundraiser is focused on raising money to help women pursue their dreams of home ownership.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, among the thousands of clients served each year, 69% are women head of their household.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas County 15 mins ago

No Appointment Necessary for Fair Park Vaccine Hub Monday

The nonprofit has set a goal of $500,000 to help fund and build new homes, repair existing homes and support homeowner education programs.

Women Build Chair Kelly Ann Doherty, along with members of the Dallas Habitat team, recently gathered to kick off the fundraiser and beginning building a new home for client Tracey Garrison.

Garrison, a mother of two sons, has spent the past year taking Habitat's education courses and will be working alongside volunteers on her new home in the months to come.

To volunteer or learn more about the Women Build visit Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity.

Courtesy: Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us