Dallas

Dallas Arboretum's Groundhog Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter in North Texas

Arboretum Annie predicted six more weeks of winter in Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens found out Tuesday when spring will arrive in 2021 with the help of a furry friend.

Third annual Texas-style Groundhog Day celebration took place on Tuesday.

Arboretum Annie, the groundhog who predicted spring's arrival during the third annual Groundhog Day celebration at the Arboretum, came out of hiding and saw her shadow, meaning that there will be six more weeks of winter.

If Annie's shadow had stayed away, it would have meant an early spring in North Texas.

The public was invited to attend Tuesday's festivities, and guests were encouraged to wear any type of Texas-style hat for a hat contest.

Festivities also included the chance to take selfies with Arboretum Annie, make groundhog crafts, visit the science activity tables, and watch the iconic "Groundhog Day" movie starring Bill Murray. 

DallasDallas ArboretumGroundhog Day
