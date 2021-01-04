Dallas Arboretum Staff, Seasonal Gardeners Plant Bulbs for Southwest's Largest Floral Festival

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden's horticultural staff are laying out and planting more than 500,000 spring-blooming bulbs throughout the 66-acre garden.

According to the Dallas Arboretum, the hard work of up to 30 seasonal gardeners will result in the Dallas Blooms floral festival, themed "America the Beautiful," which debuts Feb. 20 and runs through April 11.

During the winter, planting bulbs is an integral part of the gardening cycle that results in the beautiful spring floral displays, the Dallas Arboretum said.

It takes 65 Arboretum staff members 11,560 hours to plant the bulbs from Abbott Ipco.

The Dallas Arboretum said the horticulture team begins by amending the soil and removing existing fall plants, adding compost, broadcasting bone meal bulb fertilizer with a hand spreader, and adding blood meal to keep away squirrels and birds.

"Bulbs need to be chilled in a paper bag stored in a refrigerator for four to six weeks before planting, and soil temperatures need to be 50 degrees or lower when planting the bulbs to ensure the tulips don't bloom too early," Dave Forehand, Dallas Arboretum's vice president of gardens, said.

The Dallas Arboretum said horticultural staff plants the bulbs in staggered rows, spaced three to six inches apart, depending on the type of bulb. Other spring-blooming annuals and perennials, such as pansies, are planted four inches down from the bulbs so the beds appear fuller and burst with splashes of different colors.

"The types of spring-blooming bulbs being planted include a wide variety of tulips, daffodils and hyacinths, in addition to 100,000 pansies, violas and thousands of other spring-blooming annuals and perennials," Forehand said. "Remember that you don't have to fertilize or water as much in the winter, but you will need to more in spring because as the sun begins to warm and dry, the bulbs will grow more quickly. Watering before a freeze insulates the plant and saves it from freezing, so always water, if a freeze is predicted. Pansies, kale and poppies survive a freeze so you don't have to cover them."

From now through Jan. 15, visitors can witness bulb planting throughout the gardens.