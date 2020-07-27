Dallas Arboretum Reduces Admission Prices During August Dollar Day Special

The Dallas Arboretum is offering $2 general garden admission and $5 for parking for the entire month of August.

Visitors at the Arboretum during August Dollar Days can see the floral beds filled with impatiens, lobelias, begonias, and many more types of flowers.

Visitors can also visit "A Tasteful Place," the Arboretum's 3.5-acre potager garden, pavilion, and kitchen focused on growing and eating fresh, sustainable, locally-grown food.

Tickets must be purchased in advance in order to enter the Arboretum. Visitors can get tickets on the Dallas Arboretum website or by calling 214-515-6615.

According to the Arboretum, face masks are encouraged in the garden and are required in restrooms and indoor facilities.

"People have been sheltering in place and need some place where they can be outside to enjoy nature in a socially distant fashion," Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said. "The Dallas Arboretum is the perfect place to do so at an affordable price, so we welcome you to 'let nature nurture you.'"

The Arboretum will feature also Seward Johnson's "Celebrating the Familiar" exhibit through Sept. 7.

The exhibit is a collection of 25 life-size cast bronze sculptures of people performing tasks that reflect ordinary life, celebrating the value of everyday activities.

Johnson's exhibition is supported in part by the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District.

Window food service is available at the Terrace Café presented by Gil's Elegant Catering, and Restaurant DeGolyer and Seated Teas are open for visitors on Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Café on the Green is open on Friday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 18.

Reservations for Seated Tea can be made online, by calling 214-515-6615, or by emailing teas@dallasarboretum.org.

The Dallas Arboretum has created a one-mile path and other walking paths around the garden to make touring easier while social distancing.

Guests can also visit the Pecan Grove, the Jonsson Color Garden, the Camp House Lawn, and the lawn of the Lay Family Garden.

All gardens except the The Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden and the DeGolyer House are open.